Lindell notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Lindell had a hand in first-period tallies by Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston. This was Lindell's second multi-point effort in December -- he's up to six points over nine outings this month. For the season, the reliable defenseman has four goals, 10 helpers, 37 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 35 appearances. He'll continue to chip in some depth offense while stabilizing fantasy teams with strong production in blocks and plus-minus rating.