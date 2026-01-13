Lindell recorded two assists, a blocked shot and a hit during Monday's 3-1 win over Los Angeles.

Lindell had recorded just one point over his eight appearances leading up to Monday's matchup, but he bounced back with a multi-point performance against Los Angeles, which marked his fifth outing this season with two points. Lindell is now up to four goals and 16 helpers through 46 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, and he's on pace to surpass his career-best mark of 21 assists this year.