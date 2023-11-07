Lindell posted an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Lindell set up a Wyatt Johnston tally early in the third period, but the Stars didn't stay on the comeback trail. All three of Lindell's helpers this season have come over four games in November. The 29-year-old defenseman has added 14 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating through 11 appearances. He's mainly played in a bottom-four role, providing solid physicality and key defensive minutes for the Stars this season.