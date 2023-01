Lindell notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes.

Saturday marked the first time this season Lindell ended a game without no hits and blocked shots, but he was still able to pick up his fifth point in the last 11 games. The 28-year-old is typically a reliable contributor in the physical categories. He has 15 points, 92 blocked shots, 57 hits, 73 shots on goal and a plus-27 rating through 48 appearances.