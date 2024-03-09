Lindell posted an assist, two blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Lindell ended an eight-game point drought with his helper on Chris Tanev's opening tally in the first period. The two have been paired together to start Tanev's Stars tenure, giving the team a solid shutdown duo on the second pairing. Lindell is at 22 points, 91 shots on net, 65 hits, 128 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 65 outings in a quietly effective campaign as usual.