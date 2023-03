Lindell produced an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Lindell has a goal and an assist over his last two games, though this uptick in offense followed an eight-game slump. The defenseman set up Radek Faksa for a second-period tally. Lindell is up to 18 points, 91 shots on net, 125 blocks, 69 hits and a plus-31 rating through 63 appearances, serving as a defensive specialist in the Stars' top four.