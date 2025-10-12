Lindell recorded an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Lindell is a top-four lock on the blue line for the Stars, though he lacks the scoring upside of teammates Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley. The 31-year-old Lindell continues to provide physicality in a shutdown role, and he typically chips in around 25 points per season. Through two games this year, the blueliner has two shots on net, four hits and three blocks in addition to his helper.