Lindell posted an assist and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames in Game 5.

Lindell had the secondary helper on a Jason Robertson tally in the second period. The assist was Lindell's second in five playoff outings -- he also got on the scoresheet in the Stars' Game 3 win. The Finnish blueliner has added 13 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating in a top-four role as a physical presence.