Stars' Esa Lindell: Nets game-winner
Lindell scored a goal and added five blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 5.
Lindell has posted a goal and three helpers in 11 postseason contests, while adding 25 hits and 29 blocked shots. Lindell had a career-high 32 points in 82 regular-season outings, but hasn't been a consistent point producer in the playoffs.
