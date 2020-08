Lindell scored a goal on three shots and added eight hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Lindell's goal came with a bit of controversy. The puck appeared to be in Pavel Francouz's pads, but the referees called it a goal in the moment, and it stood upon review. That is Lindell's first tally to go with three assists, 33 hits, 25 blocked shots and 20 shots on goal in 11 postseason games.