Lindell scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blues.

Lindell was on the ice near the end of a power play and was able to cash in for the Stars' second goal. The tally ended an eight-game point drought for the defenseman, and it was his first contribution with the man advantage since the 2021-22 campaign. Lindell plays more of a shutdown role and is unlikely to challenge Miro Heiskanen or Thomas Harley for power-play time moving forward. This season, Lindell is at four goals, 11 assists, 65 shots on net, 104 blocked shots, 34 hits and a plus-14 rating over 49 appearances.