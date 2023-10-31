Lindell has not recorded a point in seven games this season.

Lindell is usually good for 20-30 points in any given season, but he's off to a slow start on offense. He's still playing a solid physical game with 13 blocked shots and 10 hits, and he's added 11 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. In past years, Lindell has been counted on as more of a two-way defenseman, but the emergence of Thomas Harley and the continued presence of Ryan Suter in a top-four role means Lindell is more of a shutdown defender in 2023-24.