Lindell generated an assist, seven blocked shots and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Lindell was forced to fill a larger role with John Klingberg (personal) out of action. Lindell saw 24:04 in the game, including 2:20 on the power play. The Finn has nine points, 59 blocks and 45 shots in 33 contests this season.