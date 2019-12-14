Stars' Esa Lindell: Notches assist in OT loss
Lindell generated an assist, seven blocked shots and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Lindell was forced to fill a larger role with John Klingberg (personal) out of action. Lindell saw 24:04 in the game, including 2:20 on the power play. The Finn has nine points, 59 blocks and 45 shots in 33 contests this season.
