Lindell produced an assist and four blocked shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Lindell has a helper in back-to-back contests and five points over his last seven games. The defenseman set up a Thomas Harley tally in the third period of Saturday's victory. Lindell is up to 19 points, a plus-22 rating, 70 shots on net, 122 blocked shots and 36 hits through 55 appearances. He's on pace to surpass the 26 points he had over 82 regular-season outings last year -- if he does so, it would be his most production campaign since his career year of 32 points in 2018-19.