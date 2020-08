Lindell posted an assist and six blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Lindell's shot attempt deflected off Jamie Benn and past Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz to give the Stars a 4-3 lead. That advantage lasted 1:15 before the Avalanche rallied for three goals to close out the game. Lindell now has a goal, four helpers, 35 hits, 31 blocked shots and 21 shots on net through 12 playoff contests.