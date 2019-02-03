Lindell picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

With seven goals and 23 points through 52 games, Lindell is on pace to top his 27-point performance from last season. He's also averaging well over 24 minutes of ice time per game, a sizable increase from his 22 minutes during the 2017-18 campaign. Lindell is becoming a strong two-way skater atop the Stars' defensive group.