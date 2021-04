Lindell recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Lindell set up Radek Faksa for a tally at 13:46 of the third period, bringing the Stars within a goal. The comeback ultimately fell short. Lindell has 10 points, 67 shots, 77 hits, 64 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 37 contests this year. He'll continue to fill a mainly defensive role in the Stars' top four.