Lindell recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Lindell collected the secondary assist on Radek Faksa's third-period tally. The 26-year-old Lindell hasn't done as much offensively as we've come to expect -- he has four points in 20 appearances. The Finn has added 38 shots on net, 35 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating to salvage some fantasy value through non-scoring metrics.