Lindell scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Lindell beat the buzzer in the first period to put the Stars ahead 2-1. He also set up a Jason Robertson tally in the second. Lindell has a pair of multi-point efforts through six games in December, but that's all of his offense for the month. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to 10 points, 38 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-5 rating through 27 outings this season. He's played right around a 25-point pace for most of the last four campaigns, and he's on track to do just a little better than that in 2023-24.