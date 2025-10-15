Lindell scored a goal, added an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Lindell converted on a feed from Roope Hintz in the first period and then returned the favor by helping out on Hintz's empty-netter in the third. The 31-year-old Lindell has a goal, two assists, three shots on net, four hits and seven blocks across three contests to begin 2025-26. He'll continue to serve in a shutdown role in the top four, though he could feature semi-regularly on the scoresheet if the Stars continue to pile up goals.