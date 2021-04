Lindell scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Lindell got involved on a rush and converted on a pass from Blake Comeau to put the Stars ahead just 2:39 into the game. The 26-year-old Lindell has four goals, five assists, 61 shots on net, 68 hits and 58 blocked shots in 34 appearances this season. The Finn is locked in as a top-four option on the blue line.