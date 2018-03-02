Stars' Esa Lindell: Picks up helper in defeat
Lindell tallied an assist and fired a pair of shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Lindell's apple marked his first point in his last 10 contests, so his owners will hope his performance against the Lightning will serve as a confidence booster moving forward. The 23-year-old blueliner's next chance to mark the score sheet will come Saturday against the Blues.
More News
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Sets new career mark for points•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Collects helper in win over Blueshirts•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Collects two points in win•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Records power-play goal in victory•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Could see big minutes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...