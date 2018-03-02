Lindell tallied an assist and fired a pair of shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Lindell's apple marked his first point in his last 10 contests, so his owners will hope his performance against the Lightning will serve as a confidence booster moving forward. The 23-year-old blueliner's next chance to mark the score sheet will come Saturday against the Blues.

