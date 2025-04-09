Lindell notched an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Lindell set up a Mikael Granlund empty-netter before a historic last-minute collapse by the Stars. The assist was Lindell's fourth over the last five contests, a span in which he's added 12 blocks and a plus-3 rating. The 30-year-old shutdown blueliner has 26 points, 94 shots on net, 166 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-36 rating over 78 appearances. This matches his highest point total in any of the last six years, equaling his output from 82 games a year ago.