Stars' Esa Lindell: Picks up helper
Lindell registered an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.
This ends a five-game pointless streak for Lindell. The Stars are hoping the 24-year-old can become a secondary scoring option on defense to take some of the pressure off John Klingberg. On that front, he's averaged 24:03 per game in ice time, but he only has four points, all assists. He had 27 points last year, a personal best, but there is still room for growth for the Finnish defenseman.
