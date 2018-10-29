Lindell registered an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.

This ends a five-game pointless streak for Lindell. The Stars are hoping the 24-year-old can become a secondary scoring option on defense to take some of the pressure off John Klingberg. On that front, he's averaged 24:03 per game in ice time, but he only has four points, all assists. He had 27 points last year, a personal best, but there is still room for growth for the Finnish defenseman.