Lindell provided a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindell snapped a seven-game point drought with his helper on Luke Glendening's third-period tally. It's been a slightly down year for Lindell, who has 21 points (two shorthanded) through 74 contests this season. He's added 101 shots on net, 138 blocked shots, 82 hits and a plus-28 rating in a top-four role.