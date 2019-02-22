Stars' Esa Lindell: Picks up two more points in win
Lindell posted two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.
Both Lindell's assists -- his 18th and 19th helpers of the season -- were of the primary variety and give the defenseman 28 points through 61 games. It's the third time in the month of February Lindell has found the scoresheet twice in the same game. The 24-year-old led all skaters with 25:08 of ice time Thursday.
