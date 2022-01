Lindell notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Lindell had a helper on Joe Pavelski's empty-netter. In his last seven games, Lindell has come alive on offense with two goals and four assists. The Finnish defenseman is up to 12 points, 83 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and 69 hits through 39 contests. He'll be a steady source in the physical categories, but he can't sustain his recent success on offense.