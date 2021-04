Lindell notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lindell set up the second of Denis Gurianov's two goals in the game at 8:16 of the third period. The 26-year-old Lindell has 12 points, 71 shots, 78 blocks, 90 hits and a plus-10 rating in 42 games this year. He's worked in a top-four role, but his fantasy value mostly comes from his non-scoring production.