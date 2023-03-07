Lindell notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Lindell has a goal, two assists, a plus-4 rating and seven blocked shots during his three-game point streak. The 28-year-old defenseman set up Jamie Benn's game-tying goal at 14:12 of the third period. Lindell can get warm in short bursts, so he might be worth a look for fantasy managers. The defenseman has 19 points, 92 shots on net, a plus-31 rating, 127 blocked shots and 72 hits through 64 appearances this season.