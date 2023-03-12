Lindell logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Lindell was the only healthy skater who didn't record a point in Thursday's 10-4 blowout win over the Sabres. He made up for it Saturday, setting up a Roope Hintz tally at 4:51 of the second period to open the scoring. This has actually been a solid stretch for Lindell, who has a goal and three helpers over his last five games. The 28-year-old defenseman has 20 points, 97 shots on net, 129 blocked shots, 75 hits and a plus-30 rating through 66 outings overall.