Lindell provided an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Lindell helped out on a Jason Robertson goal in the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. All four of Lindell's points this postseason have come in the last eight games, including a goal and an assist over his last two contests. The veteran defenseman is seeing a huge role as a shutdown player while adding 26 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 16 playoff appearances.