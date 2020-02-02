Lindell generated an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Lindell sparked a play that resulted in Joe Pavelski's overtime tally. The Finnish defenseman is up to 22 points, 68 shots on goal, 100 blocks and 62 hits through 51 games. He's one of 14 blueliners in the league to reach 100 blocks so far this season. Reliable on both ends of the rink, Lindell is a solid add for fantasy rosters.