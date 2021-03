Lindell recorded a power-play assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Lindell was his usual steady self on defense, and he added the secondary helper on a Ty Dellandrea power-play tally in the third period. The 26-year-old Lindell is up to six points, 47 hits, 45 blocks, 52 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 27 appearances. Outside of deeper formats, the Finnish blueliner hasn't scored enough to maintain his fantasy value.