Lindell notched an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Lindell has five helpers and a plus-7 rating over his last five games. He's helped to fill some of the void created by Miro Heiskanen's (lower body) absence. Lindell has quietly put together a strong campaign with 18 points, 57 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-14 rating over 43 appearances. He's on track to top 30 points for just the second time in his nine-year career.