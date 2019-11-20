Lindell notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Lindell has four helpers, 12 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in his last six games. The Finnish blueliner is at six points and 46 blocks through 22 appearances overall this season. Given the recent uptick in offense, Lindell may be playing his way back into fantasy relevance.