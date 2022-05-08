Lindell recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

The tight-checking series has played to Lindell's strengths -- he's known for solid physical play more than offense. The Finnish blueliner has three hits, four blocked shots and seven shots on net through three playoff contests, though it's often hard to quantify his contributions. The 27-year-old had 25 points, 148 blocks, 136 shots on goal and 111 hits in 76 regular-season outings.