Lindell registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Lindell went 12 straight games without a point -- the assist was just his second point in February. The Finnish blueliner has contributed 21 blocked shots, 20 hits and 19 shots through 14 appearances this month. For the season, he's at 23 points, 118 blocks and 82 hits through 64 outings.