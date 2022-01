Lindell dropped a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win over the Red Wings on Friday.

Lindell provided both of his points in the second period in this one, assisting on Joel Kivranta's first goal of the season. The defenseman has five points over his last six contests after putting up just six points in his previous 32 games. The 27-year-old did have a 32-point season back in 2018, so he could be going back to that well in the second half of 2021.