Lindell recorded a shorthanded assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Lindell ended his seven-game point drought with the secondary helper on Michael Raffl's goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Lindell has slipped on his scoring pace after a fairly solid March. The Finnish blueliner is up to 24 points (three shorthanded), 131 shots on net, 141 blocked shots, 106 hits and a plus-5 rating through 70 appearances.