Lindell logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Lindell entered Thursday with no points and a minus-6 rating over his last six contests, as he's struggled at both ends of the ice in this postseason. The defenseman snapped the scoring drought when he set up Jason Robertson's second goal of the game late in the second period. Lindell is at three helpers, a minus-9 rating, 25 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and 14 hits through 17 playoff outings in a top-four role.