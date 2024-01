Lindell logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindell reached the 10-assist mark when he set up Mason Marchment's tally with 1:02 left in the game. The helper was Lindell's second over the last four contests. The 29-year-old blueliner had seven points across 14 outings in December. For the campaign, he's managed 13 points, 42 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-10 rating while continuing to fill a defense-first role in the Stars' top four.