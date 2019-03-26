Stars' Esa Lindell: Rare goal in commanding win
Lindell produced a goal among four shots in Mondays' 5-2 win over the Jets.
This was Lindell's first tally in 14 games, though the Finn skated to a plus-7 rating over that span to complement 28 hits and 30 blocked shots over 24:06 of ice time. With that much rink run, Lindell's bound to crack the scoresheet every now and then, but the rearguard is starting a career-high 58.7 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone to limit his fantasy prospects.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...