Lindell produced a goal among four shots in Mondays' 5-2 win over the Jets.

This was Lindell's first tally in 14 games, though the Finn skated to a plus-7 rating over that span to complement 28 hits and 30 blocked shots over 24:06 of ice time. With that much rink run, Lindell's bound to crack the scoresheet every now and then, but the rearguard is starting a career-high 58.7 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone to limit his fantasy prospects.