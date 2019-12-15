Stars' Esa Lindell: Reaches 10 points with helper
Lindell produced a shorthanded assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Lindell provided a helper on Blake Comeau's equalizer in the second period. Lindell has two assists and 10 blocks over his last two outings. For the year, the defenseman has 10 points, 62 blocked shots and 36 hits through 34 games.
