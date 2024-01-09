Lindell posted an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Lindell has three helpers over his last eight outings. He set up Tyler Seguin's third-period tally Monday, doubling the Stars' lead to 2-0 at the time. Lindell will be tasked with helping to fill the void left in the wake of Miro Heiskanen's lower-body injury. Lindell is at 14 points, 48 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 39 appearances. His contributions will mainly be on defense, though the 29-year-old can chip in a few points every now and then.