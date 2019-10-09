Stars' Esa Lindell: Records helper Tuesday
Lindell provided an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime with over the Capitals.
Lindell's first point of the year came on Alexander Radulov's third-period tally. The defenseman has added eight hits and seven blocked shots in four games while skating big minutes for the Stars, who are leaning heavily on their top-four blueliners this year.
