Stars' Esa Lindell: Records helper
Lindell collected an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Lindell had the secondary helper on Jamie Benn's tally, which sparked a four-goal third period for the Stars. With 12 points in 40 games this season, Lindell is on a slower pace than last year's 32-point campaign. The Finn has added 73 blocked shots, 53 shots on goal and 44 hits with a plus-6 rating.
