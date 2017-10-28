Lindell scored a power-play goal on one shot over 20:25 of ice time in a 2-1 victory against the Flames on Friday.

That means Lindell is already half way to matching his six goals from last season. But the 23-year-old is producing on the man advantage for the first time. In 77 NHL games through his first two seasons, Lindell never scored on the power play, but in 2017-18, two of his three goals are on the man advantage. Running the point on the Stars' second power-play unit, Lindell appears in line for a lot more points on the man advantage this season.