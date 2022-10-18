Lindell produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Lindell set up Joel Kiviranta for a one-timer that stretched the Stars' lead to 3-1 in the second period. The helper was Lindell's first point in three games this season. The veteran defenseman has added a plus-3 rating, four PIM, six blocked shots, two hits and a shot on goal. He's been listed on the third pairing this season, but the 28-year-old is still seeing top-four minutes as head coach Pete DeBoer continues to be flexible with his blueliners.