Lindell recorded an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Lindell ended a four-game point drought with his helper. That was his longest quiet stretch since a seven-game pointless run in late December. The 28-year-old defenseman has 16 points, 79 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 60 hits and a plus-28 rating through 53 appearances, providing solid defense and physical play with a bit of offense in a bottom-four role.