Lindell logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

Lindell snapped a five-game point drought with his second assist in 10 postseason contests. He had a hand in Max Domi's empty-net tally in the third period. While there hasn't been much offense for Lindell, he's added 16 blocked shots, nine hits, 11 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-4 rating in a top-four role in the playoffs.